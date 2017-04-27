A 37-year-old Brooklyn ticket seller was arrested on Thursday in connection with a Battery Park shooting that wounded two people on Monday, police said.

Jason Wright, who was selling tickets by the tourist hot spot earlier in the week, allegedly pulled out a gun after he got into an argument with a 40-year-old man.

The pair first started arguing on Washington Street before crossing the street an hour later and continuing the fight about 3:20 p.m., police said.

That argument turned into a fist fight before Wright allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the other man, hitting him in the torso.

A stray bullet struck a 34-year-old woman, who had just gotten off work, in the left knee.

#Breaking: Arrest made on the Washington Street shooting.



Great job by Lt. Roy & 1st Precinct @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/lrTQ2HA0xD — NYPD 1st Precinct (@NYPD1Pct) April 27, 2017

It was not immediately clear what the argument was about.

The woman was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital, where she went into surgery on Tuesday morning, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said earlier this week. The male victim drove himself to a hospital in Brooklyn, where he was treated and released, police said.

Wright was charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.