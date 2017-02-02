Brooklyn College will be feeling “the Bern” come May.

The university announced on Twitter Thursday that Sen. Bernie Sanders will be its 2017 commencement speaker.

Sanders is a Brooklyn native. He grew up in Flatbush/Midwood and attended Brooklyn College for one year before transferring to the University of Chicago.

Sanders’ passion for social justice grew during his time at Brooklyn College, according to his brother, Larry Sanders.

The Vermont senator also drew large crowds in Brooklyn while campaigning against Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries.

Brooklyn College lists May 30 as its tentative commencement date. The ceremony will be held at the Barclays Center.