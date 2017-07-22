A bicyclist was fatally struck by a garbage truck in Brooklyn early Saturday, the NYPD says.

The 27-year-old male victim was found by police around 12:30 a.m. near Franklin and Noble streets in Greenpoint and pronounced dead at the scene.

A white garbage truck, traveling south on Franklin Street, hit the cyclist, then continued driving away from the scene, the NYPD Highway Unit's Collision Investigation Squad said.

The driver and vehicle have not yet been unidentified, police said, and the investigation remains ongoing.