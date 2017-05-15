A bicyclist collided with a police vehicle responding to a report of an assault in East Williamsburg early Monday morning, police said.

Two officers were responding to a call about an assault when the driver hit the bicyclist on Morgan Avenue near Stagg Street just before 2 a.m. The police SUV was traveling southbound on Morgan Avenue, while the bicyclist was traveling northbound on the wrong side of the street, police said.

The unidentified man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center in critical condition, but he was later listed as stable, police said.