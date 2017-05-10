A body was found in a Central Park lake Wednesday morning, the second found in the park in two days, according to the NYPD.

The body belonging to a man was discovered at about 7:30 a.m. in Swan Lake near East 60th Street and East Drive, police said.

The man has not been identified, pending family notification, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, according to authorities. Police were alerted to the body after receiving a 911 call, they said.

On Tuesday, another man’s body was found floating in the park’s reservoir, facedown and naked, a law enforcement source said.

A maintenance worker spotted the body in the water near East 87th Street and East Drive at about 12:40 p.m. The body was badly decomposed, making it difficult to identify him, police said.

It was not immediately clear how long the body had been in the water. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.