A maintenance worker in Central Park found a body floating in the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The decomposed body was discovered near 87th Street on the east side of the park at about 12:45 p.m.

It was not immediately clear how long the body had been in the water and the cause of death is still being determined. An investigation is ongoing.

