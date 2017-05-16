The body that was pulled out of a lake in Central Park last week was a homeless man, police said.

The body of Anthony McAfee, 36, was discovered at about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Swan Lake near East 60th Street and East Drive, police said.

There were no signs of trauma on the body and criminality was not suspected, police said. The medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death.

McAfee’s body was found a day after another man’s body was seen floating in the park’s reservoir. The man, who has not been identified, was found facedown and naked, and his body was badly decomposed, police said. The medical examiner is still determining the cause of death.

There is nothing to indicate that the two deaths are related, police said.