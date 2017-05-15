Hundreds of nude models will have “notes” painted on their bodies in the middle of Times Square at an event inspired by the “Subway Therapy” art project.

In November, New Yorkers were encouraged to write messages on sticky notes about their feelings after the election and post them to walls of subway stations around Manhattan.

Seeing the colorful aftermath, Andy Golub, artist and founder of NYC Bodypainting Day, decided to translate the idea through body paint.

At the “Body Notes” event on June 9, more than 200 people will be painted with messages they chose themselves.

“Body Notes is really an opportunity for people to express themselves both with their bodies, but also with their ideas, with their words,” Golub said in a video promoting the event, which is sponsored by the nonprofit Human Connection Arts.

Anyone can apply to be a model through the Human Connection Arts website. The painting will begin at noon and will be followed by a photo shoot.

The fourth annual NYC Bodypainting Day will be on July 22 in Washington Square Park. It has also expanded to cities, including San Francisco, Berlin and Amsterdam.