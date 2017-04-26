A quick thinking 11-year-old boy protected his mother by stabbing a would-be burglar that broke into their Bronx home, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, Brian Febus, 22, first knocked on the door of the Mount Hope home around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. He then kicked it in, police said.

Once inside the home, police said Febus beat the 31-year-old mother, hitting her in the face and body, before she grabbed a kitchen knife to defend herself.

Police said the woman’s son, who ended up calling 911, grabbed another kitchen knife and stabbed Febus twice in the back.

The mother was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where she was treated for a laceration to her right hand.

Febus, who has 14 prior arrests, was taken into custody and charged with assault and burglary, according to cops.

Arraignment information for Febus was not immediately available.