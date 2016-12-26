A woman and her 4-year-old son were found

A woman and her 4-year-old son were found dead inside their Harlem apartment on Dec. 26, 2016, police said. Above, mortuary technicians remove the bodies from the apartment on West 153rd Street. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

