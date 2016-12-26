A woman and her 4-year-old son were found dead Monday morning inside their Harlem apartment, police said.

The pair was discovered by the building's super around 8:15 a.m. after residents reported an odor coming from the apartment, located on West 153rd Street between Broadway and Riverside Drive, police said.

The woman, 36, was found in the living room with an electrical cord around her neck, police said. The boy was in the bathtub, according to cops. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The city medical examiner's office will determine the causes of death.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are under investigation, police said. So far, there are no arrests in the case.

-With Alison Fox