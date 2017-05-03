Police plan to charge the boyfriend of an MTA conductor who was gunned down in Brooklyn on Monday night with her murder.

Zire King, 44, is believed to be one of the three men seen fleeing the scene where Jacqueline Dicks, a 41-year-old mother of six, was shot and killed a block from her home in East New York. Dicks was coming home from her shift as an MTA conductor at the time.

Detectives also found footage of King speaking to Dicks before her death and later getting into his car, Boyce said. They obtained a warrant for King’s car and found a handgun, believed to be the murder weapon, in the trunk, he said.

King was questioned by police at the beginning of the investigation, but he was released before the videos were discovered, Boyce said.

King is believed to live in East New York. He has not returned to his residence since he was questioned, and police are currently searching for him.

The motive behind the killing is still not entirely clear. Boyce said it was likely a domestic issue.