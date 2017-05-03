A Bronx man was arrested Tuesday for stabbing another man in a subway station a week earlier, police said.

Siby Diarra, 22, got into an argument with a 30-year-old man at the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium station around 2:15 p.m. on April 25, police said. He then stabbed the other man in the torso with a sharp object, they said.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Diarra was charged with attempted criminally negligent homicide, assault and menacing.

The subway station serves the B and D lines and is located just steps from Yankee Stadium. The Yankees were set to play in Boston against the Red Sox on April 25, but the game was postponed due to weather.