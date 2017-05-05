Police are looking for an 18-year-old man in connection to the shooting of a 12-year-old boy who was playing basketball at a Bronx playground last week.

The young boy was hit in the left hip while he played at the Story Playground in Soundview on Friday, April 28, at about 5 p.m., police said.

Nicholas Joseph, who lives across from the playground on Thieriot Avenue, is now wanted for questioning in the investigation.

The boy was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition, police said. He is not believed to be the intended target.