A man who was pushed in front of a D train in the Bronx on Wednesday was the victim of a random attack, a law enforcement source said Thursday.

The 43-year-old victim was waiting for a train on the southbound platform at the 170th Street station just before 6:45 a.m. when an unidentified man came up from behind and pushed him onto the tracks, the police source said.

The man was struck by a D train and suffered severe injuries to his foot and ankle, according to police. He was last reported in stable condition.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the station and found a person of interest had hopped the turnstile and entered the platform around 6:37 a.m., the source said. He was spotted leaving the station several minutes later at 6:43 a.m.

The NYPD also released a surveillance image of the suspect on Thursday.

There is no indication of any dispute or interaction between the suspect and victim before the incident, according to the police source.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s who was wearing a green coat, police said.