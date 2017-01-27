Police are trying to figure out what happened to a missing Bronx woman after her car was found with blood in it, a law enforcement source said.

The woman, Joan Viau, 52, of Carlisle Place in Williamsbridge, hasn’t been seen since Monday, cops said. She was reported missing by her boyfriend on Wednesday.

Viau was last seen outside her home at about 1 p.m. She was supposed to go to the Veterans Affairs hospital with her son, but she never returned to her home, cops said. It’s not immediately clear why she was headed to the hospital.

Police did not immediately have information regarding the whereabouts of Viau’s son.

Viau is described as 5’7” with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants, police said.

There are no current suspects and the investigation is ongoing, cops said.