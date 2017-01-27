Joan Viau, 52, of the Bronx, hasn't been

Joan Viau, 52, of the Bronx, hasn't been seen since Jan. 23, 2017, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

Comments

More like this

A half-priced MetroCard proposal for low-income New Yorkers City unions back half-fare MetroCards for some NYers Protesters at a NYC challenges suit over NYPD ‘sound weapon’ A man at Kennedy Airport attacked a Muslim Man accused of assaulting Muslim worker at JFK airport

Comments