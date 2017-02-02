At least 1,000 Yemeni-American bodega owners and their supporters gathered at Brooklyn Borough Hall Thursday evening to protest the week-old executive order putting a temporary ban on refugees from countries including Yemen

The rally coincided with the 8-hour shuttering of bodegas owned by Yemeni-Americans.

Joined by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and Public Advocate Letitia James, protesters held flags and signs that said, "No ban, No wall," and "The United Immigrants of America.”

The Yemeni-American community rallies at Brooklyn Borough Hall against President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) The Yemeni-American community rallies at Brooklyn Borough Hall against President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams speaks to the crowd as the Yemeni-American community rallies at Brooklyn Borough Hall against President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams speaks to the crowd as the Yemeni-American community rallies at Brooklyn Borough Hall against President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

The Yemeni-American community takes part in Muslim prayer outside Brooklyn Borough Hall during a rally against President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin) The Yemeni-American community takes part in Muslim prayer outside Brooklyn Borough Hall during a rally against President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

