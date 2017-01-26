The mother of a 4-year-old boy, who died after being found with bruising inside his family’s home in Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Zamair Coombs, of Riverdale Avenue in Brownsville, was found unconscious and unresponsive in a storage tub filled with water inside the basement apartment at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

He was brought to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s mother, Zarah Coombs, 26, was arrested Thursday morning. In addition to murder, she was charged with manslaughter, acting in a manner injurious to a child and criminal possession of a weapon.

The boy’s stepfather, 26, was also questioned, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.