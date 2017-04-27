An 8-year-old boy was killed Thursday when a concrete planter box fell on him outside of his home in Marine Park, Brooklyn, police said.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the child’s home on Ryder Street, near Avenue U, according to cops.

The boy, Kevin Reilly, was climbing up a first-floor window of the home when he reached for the planter box and it came loose, hitting him in the face, police said.

Kevin was taken to Coney Island Hospital, but he did not survive, according to police.