A 4-year-old boy was found dead with bruising on his body inside his family’s home in Brooklyn Wednesday night, police said.

Zamair Cooms, of Riverdale Avenue in Brownsville, was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the basement apartment at about 9 p.m., police said.

Zamair was brought to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s mother and stepfather are being questioned, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.