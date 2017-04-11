A Brooklyn man was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend during a fight over child support, the Brooklyn district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Tristan Anderson, 30, was convicted of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of his ex, Shawntell Davis, 25, in July 2014.

The pair fought about their two children, now 3 and 8 years old, inside Davis’ Roosevelt Houses apartment in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Anderson told investigators that he pushed Davis down at about 2 a.m. and she might have banged her head, and that she was lying on the floor gurgling and wheezing when he left her.

But the evidence showed that Davis died of ligature strangulation with blunt impact injury to the head, according to the DA’s office.

“Not only did he selfishly and senselessly take the life of a young mother, this defendant left his children essentially without any parents as he will inevitably be sentenced to a very long and well-deserved term behind bars,” said Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “He has now been held accountable for this senseless murder.”

Anderson will be sentenced on May 1 and faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

With Lauren Cook