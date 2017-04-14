The parents of a 10-month-old Brooklyn girl, who drowned after being left unattended in a bathtub, were arrested Thursday, officials said.

Meilani Hernandez’s death was ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner, months after the baby was found unconscious in the bathtub inside her family's Red Hook apartment at 722 Henry St. on Nov. 6, 2106, according to authorities.

Her parents, Roxanne and Daniel Hernandez, 24 and 21 years old, were charged with reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Officers arrived on scene at about 8:30 p.m., and the child was taken to Methodist Hospital, but couldn’t be saved, police said.

Meilani’s 3-year-old brother was also home at the time of the incident, according to a police source.

The parents' attorney information was not immediately available.