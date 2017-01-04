An 18-year-old man and a 63-year-old man were fatally shot in separate police involved shootings in Brooklyn overnight, police said.

While on patrol, a plainclothes sergeant and two plainclothes officers saw a man fire a gun at a lounge on Atlantic Avenue, near Grand Avenue, in Crown Heights at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, NYPD Chief Terence Monahan said.

The officers exited their vehicle and identified themselves to the man, identified as Joshua Martino, 18, of Brooklyn, Monahan said.

Martino then pointed a .38-caliber revolver at the officers, Monahan said. The two officers shot Martino, striking him in the torso, he said. It was not immediately clear how many times the officers fired.

Martino was taken to The Brooklyn Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The revolver was recovered from the scene.

The earlier incident happened in Canarsie around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Multiple officers responded to a call about an emotionally disturbed man, identified as James Owens, 63, at 967 E. 99th St.

When they arrived they were let in by Owen’s sister, who is a resident of the building.

Owens entered the room where the officers and his sister were and displayed a 13-inch kitchen knife, police said. He advanced toward the officers, one of which shot him with a Taser. Police said the jolt did not have any effect.

That's when a second officer shot Owens in the chest, police said. It was not clear how many times the officer shot Owens.

He was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The knife was recovered from the scene, police said.