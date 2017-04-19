The principal of P.S. 202 Ernest S. Jenkyns School in East New York, Brooklyn has been charged after he allegedly beat a 7-year-old student in school last month.

Machael Spencer-Edwards, 42, had pulled the boy out of class on March 13, claiming he was being disruptive. He then beat the child, punching and kicking him as a form of punishment, according to police.

The boy suffered bruising from the beating, but was not taken to a hospital, police said.

After a lengthy investigation, Spencer-Edwards was charged on Tuesday with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to the NYPD.

A spokesman for city Department of Education said Spencer-Edwards has been reassigned but is still receiving pay as the agency continues its investigation.

“This alleged behavior is deeply disturbing, and has no place in our schools. This principal has been removed from the school and reassigned away from students,” spokesman Michael Aciman said in an emailed statement. “We are providing additional guidance and ongoing support to the school community.”

P.S. 202 Ernest S. Jenkyns School teaches children from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the DOE’s website. About 505 students are currently enrolled there.