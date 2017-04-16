Thousands gathered in and around St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Sunday to celebrate Easter, with prayers and reflection inside and colorful hats and celebration outside.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan spoke about God having the last word and staying positive during Mass on Sunday morning, at one point joking that usually he had the best hat on.

“I prayed, specifically, for those who literally took their lives in their own hands, risked their lives to worship this morning in certain parts of the word,” Dolan said after Mass concluded, adding: “When we look at the world about us, when we look at our country, we look at our city, we see a lot of reasons to think that Good Friday is still winning — all the evil, and the hatred, and the division, and the violence that we see ... it will be if we let it stop there, it won’t be once we unite ourselves in faith to the God whom we love and the God who’s always going to have the last word.”

Dolan also tried to make light of the police and security around the cathedral.

“Think of that first Easter, think of the first Good Friday, there were the police, there were the soldiers,” he said. “Good Friday and Easter Sunday have always been a little risky.”