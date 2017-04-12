The sculptor behind Wall Street’s “Charging Bull” is challenging the city on its decision to allow the “Fearless Girl” statue to be placed across from the iconic bull without his permission.

Arturo Di Modica says the 4-foot statue of a bronze girl with her hands on her hips infringes on his artistic copyright to the “Charging Bull,” according to the AP.

Di Modica is demanding that the city show what procedures it followed to extend the permit allowing the statue to stay until February 2018, his attorney, Norman Siegel, said. Siegel and Di Modica will have a news conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday to explain in more detail how he is challenging the city.

The “Fearless Girl” statue, designed by artist Kristen Visbal, was first placed on March 7 ahead of International Women’s Day. It’s a symbolic reminder of the lack of women on the boards of many corporations.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in March that the statue could stay until February 2018. Other politicians, including Public Advocate Letitia James and Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan), have called for the statue to become permanent.