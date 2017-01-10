Dylann Roof -- the man convicted of killing

Dylann Roof -- the man convicted of killing nine black parishioners in a Charleston, South Carolina church in 2015 -- was sentenced to death by a jury on Jan. 10. 2017. (Credit: Getty Images -- Pool / Grace Beahm)

Comments

More like this

L train service is suspended in Brooklyn after Officials: L train suspended in Brooklyn after man struck by train Police officer Steven McDonald is seen on April Officials: Paralyzed NYPD cop dies after heart attack A judge in the Etan Patz murder retrial Judge allows other suspect's statements in Etan Patz trial

Comments