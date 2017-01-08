A few dozen protesters stood across from Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Park Slope apartment building on Sunday, demanding the senate minority leader defy the president-elect on every measure he proposes.

Tim Murphy, a co-organizer of the protest using the hashtag #NotOneInch, said he understands the Democratic congressional minority has “limited power,” but they should do their best to block Donald Trump and the Republican agenda.

“We don’t want them to give Trump and this right-wing extremist GOP one crumb of success,” Murphy said. “This is the time for Democrats to turn around and do the same thing and obstruct, the way Republicans have. We need a Tea Party of the left.”

About 50 protesters stood in the snow, chanting slogans like, “We’re here, we’re pissed, so Dems resist” and “Chuck Schumer, [Kirsten] Gillibrand: Time for you to take a stand.” Several cars driving down Prospect Park West honked their approval.

Schumer has been quoted as saying that he thinks Republicans and Democrats may be able to work together on issues like infrastructure, but last week vowed to hold Republicans “accountable” to the American public.

On Sunday, Schumer had four simple words for the protesters: “Watch what we do.” (With Vincent Barone)