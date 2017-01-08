Tim Murphy and a few dozen protesters stood

Tim Murphy and a few dozen protesters stood across the street from Sen. Charles Schumer's Park Slope home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, demanding he defy every measure President-elect Donald Trump proposes. (Credit: Alison Fox)

