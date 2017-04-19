Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking aim at New York City’s smokers.

De Blasio, flanked by members of his administration and anti-smoking advocates, announced Wednesday a package of bills that aim to reduce the number of smokers in the city by 160,000 over the next three years.

“Unfortunately, even after all the fights, after all the years, after all the victories, big tobacco is still very strong in this country. And big tobacco is still public enemy number one for public health,” de Blasio said during a news conference at the American Heart Association in midtown.

Among the five bills slated to be introduced to the City Council is legislation to raise the minimum price for cigarettes and other tobacco products to $13 a pack – up from the current $10.50. The spike in price is expected to lead to a 6.4 percent drop in cigarette smoking among adults, per the mayor’s office.

The proposal also includes the city’s first-ever 10 percent tax on other tobacco products. The move would generate $1 million in additional revenue, which would then be used to bolster public housing, the mayor’s office said.

“As a former smoker, I know how hard it is to quit,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in an emailed statement. “These bills will make it less likely that New Yorkers will start smoking and easier for New Yorkers who smoke to quit, helping thousands of people lead longer, healthier lives.”

There are currently about 900,000 smokers in New York City, according to the mayor's office. De Blasio’s initiative hopes to reduce the smoking rate from 14.3 percent in 2015 to a historic low of 12 percent by 2020.