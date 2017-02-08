Many college students are unaware of their options

Many college students are unaware of their options when it comes to over-the-counter emergency contraception options, a new survey shows. Above, a package of Plan B contraceptive is shown on April 5, 2013. (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson)

Comments

More like this

New York City is bracing for a major Mayor: Public schools will be closed Thursday due to snow Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, left, and Exxon What to know about Senate confirmations of Cabinet roles Police Commissioner James O'Neill and Mayor Bill de Council questions lack of diversity in NYPD

Comments