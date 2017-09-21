Shop and restaurant owners along the Coney Island boardwalk know all too well the struggle of recovering from a hurricane, and now they’re pitching in to help their counterparts in Texas.

Luna Park, Nathan’s Famous and the Brooklyn Cyclones are among the businesses that announced on Thursday that they've raised more than $27,000 for charities helping the Houston victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island, said it was the least the community could do in returning the outpouring of support and help it received following superstorm Sandy nearly five years ago.

“We hope these funds will assist in the recovery and rebuilding efforts in Houston and are a small token of support for the city,” she said in a statement.

The $3,000 raised by the Cyclones will go to the The Minor League Baseball Charities’ hurricane relief efforts. The remaining $24,000 will go to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.