The Coney Island Polar Bear Club held its annual New Year's Day Swim on Sunday.

Participants plunged into the Atlantic Ocean in sunny -- but chilly -- weather. The event raises money for Camp Sunshine, a year-round program for children with life-threatening illnesses.

Swimmers participate in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova) Swimmers participate in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)

Swimmers prepare to run into the ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova) Swimmers prepare to run into the ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)

Swimmers run into the ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova) Swimmers run into the ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)

Swimmers in costumes participate in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova) Swimmers in costumes participate in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)

Swimmers participate in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova) Swimmers participate in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)

A man carries an American flag as he runs into the ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova) A man carries an American flag as he runs into the ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)

A woman warms up after running into the ocean at the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova) A woman warms up after running into the ocean at the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)

A man prepares to run into the ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova) A man prepares to run into the ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)