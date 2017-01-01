The Coney Island Polar Bear Club held its annual New Year's Day Swim on Sunday.
Participants plunged into the Atlantic Ocean in sunny -- but chilly -- weather. The event raises money for Camp Sunshine, a year-round program for children with life-threatening illnesses.
Swimmers participate in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)
Swimmers prepare to run into the ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)
Swimmers run into the ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)
Swimmers in costumes participate in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)
Swimmers participate in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)
A man carries an American flag as he runs into the ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)
A woman warms up after running into the ocean at the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)
A man prepares to run into the ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Swim on Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)
