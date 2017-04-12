[BYLINE]By

A highly respected judge — and the first black woman to serve on New York State’s highest court — was found dead Wednesday afternoon, New York police said.

NYPD Harbor Unit officers pulled the body of Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, of West 131st Street in Harlem out of the Hudson River near 135th street at about 1:45 p.m. , the NYPD said.

An associate justice on the state’s Court of Appeals, Abdus-Salaam was pronounced dead by emergency service personnel after she was found unresponsive and unconscious.

It was unclear Wednesday how she died and a medical examiner was performing an autopsy to determine the cause of her death. A law enforcement source who didn’t want to be identified said police are initially considering the judge’s death as a possible suicide.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo nominated Abdus-Salaam for a slot on the state Court of Appeals in 2013. In a statement Wednesday, the governor called her “a trailblazing jurist whose life in public service was in pursuit of a more fair and more just New York for all.”

“As the first African-American woman to be appointed to the State’s Court of Appeals, she was a pioneer. Through her writings, her wisdom and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come,” Cuomo said.

“I was proud to appoint her to the state’s highest court and am deeply saddened by her passing,” the statement said.

Abdus-Salaam, a Washington, D.C., native and 1974 graduate of Barnard College, graduated from Columbia University Law School in 1977 and started a career as a staff attorney at East Brooklyn Legal Services Corp., according to her profile on the state Office of Court Administration’s website.

She had also worked for the New York State Department of Law as an assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights and Real Estate Financing bureaus until 1988, when she became general counsel for the New York City Office of Labor Services, according to the profile. In 1991, she was elected to the New York City Civil Court bench.

She was elected to the state Supreme Court in Manhattan in 1993 and served in various capacities until 2009, when she was appointed to the state Appellate Division by then-Gov. David Paterson.

Cuomo tapped her in 2013 after the death in November 2012 of Judge Theodore Jones Jr.

When Abdus-Salaam was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2013, Vincent Bonventre, an Albany Law School professor and longtime court analyst, said: “It’s hard to find anyone who seriously questions the qualifications of Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam to sit on New York’s highest court.”

She said she was humbled by the appointment.

“I am honored to be nominated by Governor Cuomo to serve on the New York State Court of Appeals,” she said in the news release announcing her nomination in April 2013. “This nomination presents me with an opportunity to continue to serve New Yorkers, and advocate for justice and fairness here in New York State.”

News of her death shocked colleagues who recalled a fine jurist. “She was a lovely, genteel lady,” said former Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman. “This is a shock, what more is there to say?”

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said “Sheila Abdus-Salaam was a groundbreaking jurist whose distinguished service on the Court of Appeals, the New York State Supreme Court, as a public defender and public servant made our communities stronger and more just.”

