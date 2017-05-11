A crowbar fell about 30 stories from a high-rise under construction near the Bloomingdale’s department store on the Upper East Side on Thursday, hitting a yellow taxi below and sending the driver to the hospital, police said.

The tool fell from the building at 200 E. 59th St. just after 9 a.m. and smashed into the cab, with the driver sitting inside.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The city’s Department of Buildings was on the scene Thursday investigating the incident, an agency spokesman said.

This is not the first object to fall from a building and injure someone in recent weeks. Late last month a wooden hammock fell five stories from a lower Manhattan building on Church Street, hitting a British tourist below. High winds were likely to have caused that incident on April 25.