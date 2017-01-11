New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday afternoon after Cuomo made a "State of the State" speech in Albany, the state capital.

The helicopter was flying back to New York City when it filled with fumes that smelled like smoke, according to a statement from Cuomo's spokesman. The pilot landed the helicopter at Stewart Airport, approximately 60 miles north of the city.

"The governor and two aides were on board, along with security and the pilot," spokesman James Allen said. "No one was injured and everyone has been safely transported back to the city."

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Cuomo has elected to split the annual State of the State address into six regional speeches this week.

"3 days, 6 States of the State, 149 proposals, 9 hours of speeches, 1,260 miles & 1 emergency landing," he wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday. "Nothing can slow our progress."