David Dinkins, the first — and only — black mayor of New York City, celebrates his 90th birthday Monday.
The Rev. Al Sharpton launched celebrations for the former politician's big 9-0 on Saturday morning at a civil rights rally in Harlem, but the festivities will continue on July 10 with a party that hundreds of guests are expected to attend, the Daily News reported.
Here's what you should know about the birthday boy:
Dinkins was born in Trenton, NJ, in 1927
Dinkins got his undergraduate degree in D.C.
Dinkins became Manhattan borough president in 1985
ADVERTISEMENT
Dinkins beat Koch and Giuliani to win the 1989 mayoral election
The Crown Heights riots of 1991 may have ruined his chance of a 2nd term
Dinkins gave Nelson Mandela the key to NYC in 1990
Rudy Giuliani beat Dinkins in the 1993 mayoral election
These days, he's teaching and watching tennis matches
ADVERTISEMENT