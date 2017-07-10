David Dinkins, the first — and only — black mayor of New York City, celebrates his 90th birthday Monday.

The Rev. Al Sharpton launched celebrations for the former politician's big 9-0 on Saturday morning at a civil rights rally in Harlem, but the festivities will continue on July 10 with a party that hundreds of guests are expected to attend, the Daily News reported.

Here's what you should know about the birthday boy: