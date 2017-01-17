Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with 12th grade

Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with 12th grade students reading Virginia Woolf's "A Room of One's Own" in an Advanced Placement literature class at Young Women's Leadership School of Astoria in Queens on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

