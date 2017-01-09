The Second Avenue subway won't be part of

The Second Avenue subway won't be part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's morning commute despite that the 96th Street station is less than a mile from Gracie Mansion. (Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Comments

More like this

There were multiple service changes due to an MTA: Ice buildup caused 'chain reaction' subway issues Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is set to kick Cuomo kicks off State of the State tour at WTC There was a record low number of fire-related FDNY: 2016 had record-low number of fire deaths

Comments