Amid a sea of blue uniformed officers, family and friends, NYPD Det. Steven McDonald, the revered quadriplegic cop whose message of forgiveness and hope inspired generations, was remembered at a funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Friday morning.

NYPD officers, officials and members of the public, expected in the thousands, assembled in the cathedral for the funeral for McDonald, 59, who died Tuesday after he suffered a heart attack late last week and never regained consciousness.

Since he was wounded in Central Park in July 1986, McDonald had been paralyzed and needed the assistance of a ventilator to breathe.

In a homily delivered by McDonald’s wife’s cousin, Monsignor Séamus O’Boyle, Steven was remembered as a deeply devout man who did not feel sorry for himself. O’Boyle recalled how McDonald forgave the teen who shot him.

“He loved going around and speaking and spreading the message of Jesus — from the confines of a wheelchair accompanied by the staccato cadence of his ventilator; it was never about him — it was never ‘poor me.’

“Steven was a man on a mission, if you ever heard him giving a talk — he had a great admiration for Martin Luther King. Martin Luther King famously said, ‘Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can,’” O’Boyle said. “Steven wholeheartedly concurred with that — there was no point feeling hate in your heart. it is a destructive and wasting disease, only love can concur hate.”

The doors of St. Patrick’s had opened at 9:43 a.m. as the sounds of a motorcycle escort growled outside. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who is celebrating the funeral Mass inside the majestic Roman Catholic house of worship on Fifth Avenue, walked deliberately and greeted those inside. A slow peal of bells rang out to the police band’s distant, slow-cadence beating of drums.

Just before 10 a.m., the flag-draped coffin carrying McDonald arrived, Dolan sprinkling it with holy water as it entered the cathedral. McDonald’s wife, Patricia Ann, holding hands with son Conor, followed the coffin as it was carried up the aisle to the altar.

“Steven died with Christ and rose with him to the life that he may now share with him in everlasting glory,” Dolan said.

Mourners continued to file into the cathedral as hymns were sung.

“You are all very welcome here at St. Patrick’s Cathedral,” Dolan said. “I know that Patty and Conor — the beautiful family — join me in these sentiments of gratitude.”

Dolan noted that so many civic leaders were in attendance it is “fitting to ask as we commence this funeral Mass for Stephen, why we are here? We are here as an act of faith, our faith in God, our faith in his son, Jesus Christ.”

Dolan said it was a “faith so radiant in the life of Detective Steven McDonald.”

At the front of the altar hung a sign with angel wings that read “Blue Lives Matter.”

Giving a eulogy that followed Communion, Mayor Bill de Blasio DeBlasio said, “We feel pain and we feel joy that we knew him, we learned from him, we learned the right way to live from him.

“Directly he touches thousands of lives — tens of thousands of lives — but in a greater way, millions were moved by his example.”

De Blasio continued, “Steven McDonald’s road on this earth was not easy but he showed us what we needed to know and now we have an obligation to tell his story over and over again in the city and all across this nation — especially at this time — we need more healing, we need more love and we need more understanding, and who better to keep teaching us that Detective Steven McDonald.”

After the mayor’s eulogy, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill shared his memories of McDonald, calling him “one of the most remarkable men I ever met and one of the most fearless cops to ever don a uniform.”

In the three decades after the shooting, “Steven became an international ambassador for the NYPD,” O’Neill said. “He was a larger than life symbol of forgiveness.”

A eulogy followed by former New York Rangers star Adam Graves, who said, “We are grateful and humbled for the role our team played in this remarkable man’s life. Steven McDonald meant more to the New York Rangers and their fans than we could ever mean to him.”

The final eulogy was given by McDonald’s son, Conor, a sergeant in the NYPD, who hugged his mother and leaned down to kiss his father’s coffin before ascending the altar.

After greeting the sea of mourners, Conor gave a “shout out” to former late-night host David Letterman, “who has been by my Dad’s side since Day One.

“David, thank you so much for coming!” Conor said.

“My dad loved the NYPD until the end. He loved the shield, he loved the uniform, he loved his bosses, he loved the men and women who wake up every day to protect this city,” Conor said.

His father forgave the young man who shot him every day, Conor said. “He made it his mission for all of us to realize that love must win.”

Conor’s eulogy concluded to thunderous applause. After greeting officials in the cathedral’s front row, Conor returned to his pew to gather his sobbing mother in a big embrace.

As many as 5,000 mourners are expected from around the country and from Europe. To handle the crowd and accommodate the funeral procession, which will eventually go to the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury, the NYPD will be shutting down all vehicle traffic in the streets around the cathedral beginning at 7:30 a.m. According to the NYPD, although cameras are not allowed in the cathedral, the Mass will be live streamed at https://saintpatrickscathedral.org/live.

Eight officers from the NYPD ceremonial served as official pallbearers, carrying the coffin into St. Patrick’s. Officials and family escorted McDonald’s wife, Patricia Ann, the mayor of Malverne, Conor and other family members to the cemetery.

McDonald’s wake at the St. Agnes Parish Center in Rockville Centre drew throngs of police officers and civilians who waited in long lines Thursday and Wednesday to pay their respects.

“Steven is the heart and soul of this police department,” O’Neill said in brief comments made outside the center on Wednesday. “For the past 30 years, Steven never quit. He continued to be a man of faith and to preach peace. And I think that’s so important, not just for everybody in the police department, but for everybody in this city and in this nation.”

McDonald was wounded when Shavod Jones, a troubled 15-year-old from Manhattan, shot the young cop, who had been patrolling Central Park. McDonald was struck numerous times and survived, but was paralyzed from the neck down. Over time, McDonald regained his ability to speak through controlled breathing and used a wheelchair for mobility. About eight months after he was shot, McDonald publicly forgave Jones and spoke around the world with a special message about the power of forgiveness. He remained an active duty member of the NYPD and spoke at police functions and at precincts.

Jones served time in prison for attempted murder and died in a 1995 motorcycle accident just days after his release.