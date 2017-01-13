Thousands of NYPD officers, officials and members of the public will be filing into St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan Friday morning for the funeral of Det. Steven McDonald, the revered quadriplegic cop whose message of forgiveness and hope inspired generations.

McDonald, 59, died Tuesday after he suffered a heart attack late last week and never regained consciousness. Since he was wounded in Central Park in July 1986, McDonald had been paralyzed and needed the assistance of a ventilator to breathe.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan will celebrate the 9:30 a.m. funeral Mass inside the majestic Roman Catholic house of worship on Fifth Avenue. Eulogies are scheduled to be given by Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill, former New York Rangers star Adam Graves and McDonald’s son, Conor, a sergeant in the NYPD.

As many as 5,000 mourners are expected from around the country and from Europe. To handle the crowd and accommodate the funeral procession, which will eventually travel to Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, the NYPD will be shutting down all vehicle traffic in the streets around the cathedral beginning at 7:30 a.m. Reporters are slated to be seated at around 8:15 a.m. According to the NYPD, although cameras are not allowed in the cathedral, the Mass will be live streamed at https://saintpatrickscathedral.org/live.

Eight officers from the NYPD ceremonial unit will serve as official pallbearers and will carry the coffin into and out of St. Patrick’s. Officials and family will escort McDonald’s wife, Patricia Ann, the mayor of Malverne, Conor and other family members to the cemetery.

McDonald’s wake at the St. Agnes Parish Center in Rockville Centre drew throngs of police officers and civilians who waited in long lines Thursday and Wednesday to pay their respects to a special cop.

“Steven is the heart and soul of this police department,” O’Neill said in brief comments made outside the center on Wednesday. “For the past 30 years, Steven never quit. He continued to be a man of faith and to preach peace. And I think that’s so important, not just for everybody in the police department, but for everybody in this city and in this nation.”

McDonald was wounded when Shavod Jones, a troubled 15-year-old from Manhattan, shot the young cop, who had been patrolling Central Park. McDonald was struck numerous times and survived, but was paralyzed from the neck down. Over time, McDonald regained his ability to speak through controlled breathing and used a wheelchair for mobility. About eight months after he was shot, McDonald publicly forgave Jones and spoke around the world with a special message about the power of forgiveness. He remained an active duty member of the NYPD and spoke at police functions and at precincts.

Jones served time in prison for attempted murder and died in a 1995 motorcycle accident just days after his release.