An arrest has been made in the death of Karina Vetrano, the Queens jogger whose body was found in Howard Beach six months ago.

Chanel Lewis, 20, has been linked to the case by DNA evidence, the NYPD said during a press conference in Ozone Park, Queens.

Lewis was picked up by investigators in the East New York area late Saturday night, a police source said.

Vetrano, 30, who lived in Queens, went for a run around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 near her Howard Beach home. A few hours later, her body was found face down in a marshy area, about 15 feet from a trail near 161st Avenue and 78th Street in Spring Creek Park, police said.

Police were able to recover DNA samples from Vetrano’s neck, under her fingernails and on her cellphone, but were not able to match it to any known individual.

The six-month investigation sparked the launch of a GoFundMe page for Vetrano, which has raised more than $287,000 to date.