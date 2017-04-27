Developers behind the Domino Sugar factory’s massive transformation gave an update and new renderings on the project Thursday.

Two Trees Management will break ground on the second building at the north Williamsburg site, 260 Kent Ave., in May. The 462,000-square-foot, 42-story mixed-use tower will have an exterior that honors the history of the land with “the molecular pattern and forms of sugar crystals.”

“With crisp modernist repetition, its angled white precast concrete creates a deep, faceted facade designed to create a play of light and shadow that animates the rigorous forms,” the developers said in a statement.

The tower will include 330 rental apartments, 20% of which will be designated affordable housing units. It will also have a 22-story commercial structure that has 150,000 square feet of office space and 13,000 square feet of retail on the ground floors.

When completed, the 11-acre site will have four residential buildings and a park. The development’s first building, 325 Kent Ave., will open later this year and include 522 rental units.