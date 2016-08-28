The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. greets supporters

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. greets supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963 on the Mall in Washington, D.C. during the March on Washington. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images)

