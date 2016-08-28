Sunday marked the 53rd anniversary of the March on Washington, in which 200,000 people gathered in support of the civil rights movement.

The rally culminated with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

In commemoration of the anniversary, take a look back through the historic civil rights leader's life.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil and religious leaders make their way from Selma to Montgomery on March 22, 1965 in Alabama, on the third leg of the Selma to Montgomery marches. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images) The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil and religious leaders make their way from Selma to Montgomery on March 22, 1965 in Alabama, on the third leg of the Selma to Montgomery marches. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. greets supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963 on the Mall in Washington, D.C. during the March on Washington. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images) The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. greets supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963 on the Mall in Washington, D.C. during the March on Washington. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., third from left, walks with supporters during the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images) The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., third from left, walks with supporters during the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. displays his Nobel Peace Prize on Dec. 10, 1964 in Oslo, Norway. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images) The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. displays his Nobel Peace Prize on Dec. 10, 1964 in Oslo, Norway. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. rides a bicycle on Fire Island on Sept. 2, 1967. (Credit: Newsday / Stan Wolfson) The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. rides a bicycle on Fire Island on Sept. 2, 1967. (Credit: Newsday / Stan Wolfson)

Singer Harry Belafonte shakes hands with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Aug. 21, 1964 at Kennedy Airport. Belafonte was an early supporter of the civil rights movement in the 1950s and '60s, and he was one of Martin Luther King Jr.'s confidants. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images) Singer Harry Belafonte shakes hands with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Aug. 21, 1964 at Kennedy Airport. Belafonte was an early supporter of the civil rights movement in the 1950s and '60s, and he was one of Martin Luther King Jr.'s confidants. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King emerge on March 23, 1956 from Montgomery Courthouse after his trial on charges of conspiring to boycott segregated city buses. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images) The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King emerge on March 23, 1956 from Montgomery Courthouse after his trial on charges of conspiring to boycott segregated city buses. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images)

The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., center, is accompanied by famed pediatrician Dr. Benjamin Spock, second from left, Father Frederick Reed, third from right, and union leader Cleveland Robinson, second from right, at a March 16, 1967 anti-Vietnam war demonstration in Manhattan. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images) The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., center, is accompanied by famed pediatrician Dr. Benjamin Spock, second from left, Father Frederick Reed, third from right, and union leader Cleveland Robinson, second from right, at a March 16, 1967 anti-Vietnam war demonstration in Manhattan. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images)