President-elect Donald Trump, pictured here at Mar-a-Lago, is

President-elect Donald Trump, pictured here at Mar-a-Lago, is the target of a "Trump Crawl" aimed at highlighting the potential conflicts of interest among the members of his future administration. (Credit: Getty Images/Don Emmert)

Comments

More like this

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the launch of New state team to enforce minimum wage law MTA chairman Tom Prendergast, left, has announced that MTA chairman Tom Prendergast announces retirement Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will preside over New Congress to consider Obamacare, Trump appointees

Comments