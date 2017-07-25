Students who vape will have to pass on the popular puffing pens this school year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Tuesday that bans e-cigarettes and vaping devices, effective immediately, from school grounds throughout the state.

“Nicotine use in any form has shown to be damaging to teens, and this measure will close a dangerous loophole that allows e-cigarettes to be used in New York schools,” Cuomo said in a statement. The governor cited a state health department survey that was released in March that showed e-cigarette use among high school students nearly doubled from 10.5 percent in 2014 to 20.6 percent in 2016.

Current state law already prohibits traditional smoking on public and private school property, which includes buildings, playgrounds and any vehicles used to transport children or school personnel. The new law would extend that ban to “electronic nicotine and vapor delivery systems,” such as vape pens, hookah machines and similar devices.