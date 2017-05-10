Signs at the Brooklyn Bridge Park on Wednesday warned people to stay out of the East River near the site of Sunday’s oil spill, and experts say the mess is harmful to birds and organisms that rely on the water.

“Testing has to be done. We need to know how much spilled, how much is in the water, whether it is toxic or not and the chemical composition,” environmental engineer and Columbia University professor Kartik Chandran said.

On Sunday, a transformer carrying 37,000 gallons of mineral oil ruptured at a Con Edison substation at 89 John St., causing the liquid to seep into the river and into the ground, according the utility's spokesman, Philip O'Brien. There was only 7,000 gallons left after the incident, but most of it seems to have gone into the soil, he said.

Con Ed and the U.S. Coast Guard started cleaning up the oil on Sunday, mostly by removing contaminated soil from the substation, and the work is expected to continue through the rest of the week, O'Brien said, though he didn't go into specifics of the process.

On Wednesday morning, Dina Elkam, the communications director of Solar One, which manages Stuyvesant Cove Park, said the oil in the river could be seen from Stuyvesant Cove Park, between 18th and 23rd streets along the east side of Manhattan.

Chandran said the oil appears to be soluble, which means it can be separated from the water and taken out, but he added that cleanup process should happen fairly soon after the spill.

The spill is expected to be damaging to aquatic life in the river, Chandran said. The oil covers the water in a film, blocking oxygen from getting to organisms under it, he explained.

Elkam added that the oil could potentially poison birds.

“At this time of year, a lot of birds are nesting,” she said. “If the mineral oil is washing up into nests, that could probably be very bad for the eggs.”

“No Swimming or Wading” signs were posted at the Pier 4 Beach, Pebble Beach and under the Manhattan Bridge, the Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation said.

Con Ed and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.