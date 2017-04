New Yorkers flocked to Fifth Avenue for the Easter parade and bonnet festival on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

The parade, which kicked off about 10 a.m., stretched up Fifth Avenue from 49th Street to 57th Street.

As part of a tradition that dates back to the 1870s, many attendees don elaborate bonnets and fancy outfits at the parade.

