Joaquin

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman arrived in New York on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Yuri Cortez)

Comments

More like this

Donald Trump became the 45th president of the Your guide to Inauguration Day events Subway service changes are bound to impact your Subway service changes you need to know this weekend President Donald Trump takes the oath of office, Trump: 'America will start winning again'

Comments