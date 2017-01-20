Tila Tequila, Kirstie Alley and Clint Eastwood are

Tila Tequila, Kirstie Alley and Clint Eastwood are among Donald Trump's celebrity supporters. (Credit: Getty Images / Cindy Ord; Robin Marchant; Kevin Winter)

Comments

More like this

Hillary Clinton saw support from Padma Lakshmi on Celebrities supporting Hillary Clinton Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks at Hansen Celebrities who support Republicans Spike Lee was backing Bernie, but Lena Dunham Celebs who've backed Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders

Comments