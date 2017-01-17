While his life may not be like the average New Yorker, President-elect Donald Trump has countless ties to the city.

Gwenda Blair, author of “The Trumps: Three Generations that Built an Empire,” said the president-elect's persona still reveals his Queens roots.

“People don’t see him as an elitist snob,” she said. “He’s like a regular guy from Queens -- a regular guy who happens to have a lot of money.”

And it’s true that Queens is where it all began for Trump. It’s where he learned his first lessons from his father about working hard and it’s where he aspired to be powerful and wealthy.

Here are some of the places in New York City that are connected to Trump, from his childhood home to his real estate empire. Early childhood home in Jamaica Estates The five-bedroom Tudor located at 85-15 Wareham Place in Jamaica Estates is the address listed on Trump's birth certificate. Trump lived in the home, which was built by his father, until he was four years old. The home was put up for auction on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, with an emphasis placed on the unique opportunity to own the childhood home of the 45th president of the United States. (Credit: Paramount Realty USA) The five-bedroom Tudor located at 85-15 Wareham Place in Jamaica Estates is the address listed on Trump's birth certificate. Trump lived in the home, which was built by his father, until he was four years old. The home was put up for auction on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, with an emphasis placed on the unique opportunity to own the childhood home of the 45th president of the United States. (Credit: Paramount Realty USA) (Credit: Paramount Realty USA)

Second family home in Jamaica Estates Trump was the fourth of five children of Fred and Mary Trump. Before the president-elect was born, the family was already crowded in their home on Wareham Place in Jamaica Estates, so Fred Trump built a new, larger home, pictured, next door on Midland Parkway. The new house has 23 rooms and nine bathrooms, and was complete with a maid and a chauffeur. The home was the largest house on the block. Blair said the president-elect and his siblings had a "more than comfortable life," but the rules were very strict in the Trump household. From the start Fred and Mary taught their children lessons about money, she said. "Fred and Mary Trump made sure their children knew something about the value of a dollar," she wrote in "The Trumps." "Sometimes it seemed that life's highest priorities were to remember to turn out all the lights, to eat every single mouthful on their plates, and to be ever mindful of all the poor, starving children all over the world." They were also taught early on the importance of having a job. Trump and his brothers delivered papers in the neighborhood. If the weather was bad, though, they got a ride in one of their dad's Cadillac limousines. (Credit: Google Maps) Trump was the fourth of five children of Fred and Mary Trump. Before the president-elect was born, the family was already crowded in their home on Wareham Place in Jamaica Estates, so Fred Trump built a new, larger home, pictured, next door on Midland Parkway. The new house has 23 rooms and nine bathrooms, and was complete with a maid and a chauffeur. The home was the largest house on the block. Blair said the president-elect and his siblings had a "more than comfortable life," but the rules were very strict in the Trump household. From the start Fred and Mary taught their children lessons about money, she said. "Fred and Mary Trump made sure their children knew something about the value of a dollar," she wrote in "The Trumps." "Sometimes it seemed that life's highest priorities were to remember to turn out all the lights, to eat every single mouthful on their plates, and to be ever mindful of all the poor, starving children all over the world." They were also taught early on the importance of having a job. Trump and his brothers delivered papers in the neighborhood. If the weather was bad, though, they got a ride in one of their dad's Cadillac limousines. (Credit: Google Maps) (Credit: Google Maps)

Kew-Forest School Trump attended the Kew-Forest School on Union Turnpike, where he was known as a rebellious student who always pushed the limits. In his book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success," Michael D'Antonio describes how the president-elect stood out among other students. "Erasers hurled at teachers and cake flung at birthday parties were notable examples of the problem-child behavior that separated Donald Trump from the other kids at the private Kew-Forest School," he wrote. After school, Trump hung out with his close friend Peter Brant. "Sports was our whole life then," Brant is quoted saying in Blair's "The Trumps." "After school we would look through sporting goods catalogs and see if we could buy equipment. We would go to stores together and look at the best possible mitt we could afford. Our life revolved around watching the Brooklyn Dodgers play." In "Never Enough," Trump is quoted saying he is not much different now than when he was young. "When I look at myself in the first grade and I look at myself now, I'm basically the same," he told D'Antonio. "The temperament is not that different." (Credit: Google Maps) Trump attended the Kew-Forest School on Union Turnpike, where he was known as a rebellious student who always pushed the limits. In his book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success," Michael D'Antonio describes how the president-elect stood out among other students. "Erasers hurled at teachers and cake flung at birthday parties were notable examples of the problem-child behavior that separated Donald Trump from the other kids at the private Kew-Forest School," he wrote. After school, Trump hung out with his close friend Peter Brant. "Sports was our whole life then," Brant is quoted saying in Blair's "The Trumps." "After school we would look through sporting goods catalogs and see if we could buy equipment. We would go to stores together and look at the best possible mitt we could afford. Our life revolved around watching the Brooklyn Dodgers play." In "Never Enough," Trump is quoted saying he is not much different now than when he was young. "When I look at myself in the first grade and I look at myself now, I'm basically the same," he told D'Antonio. "The temperament is not that different." (Credit: Google Maps) (Credit: Google Maps)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Father's buildings in Queens and Brooklyn Blair said many people who knew the Trump family said the president-elect was always a hard worker like his father. Fred Trump often worked seven days a week, and on weekends, he would pile his kids into one of his Cadillacs and check up on his buildings, Blair and D'Antonio both wrote. "A son or daughter who wanted his time would accompany him on a weekend trip to the office, or a tour of construction sites," D'Antonio wrote in his book. "He called it 'making the rounds.' Along the way they would hear about the importance of ambition, discipline, and hard work." (Credit: Donald Trump via Facebook) Blair said many people who knew the Trump family said the president-elect was always a hard worker like his father. Fred Trump often worked seven days a week, and on weekends, he would pile his kids into one of his Cadillacs and check up on his buildings, Blair and D'Antonio both wrote. "A son or daughter who wanted his time would accompany him on a weekend trip to the office, or a tour of construction sites," D'Antonio wrote in his book. "He called it 'making the rounds.' Along the way they would hear about the importance of ambition, discipline, and hard work." (Credit: Donald Trump via Facebook) (Credit: Donald Trump via Facebook)

Riding the F train Trump and Peter Brant would take the subway (Trump mentioned taking the F train near his home in a "New York Times" interview) into Manhattan without their parents knowing, Blair said. They would go to a magic store on West 49th Street and Broadway, she says in her book. "There they bought stink bombs and smoke bombs and plastic vomit," she wrote. "Another favorite was hot peppered gum, which they gave to unsuspecting schoolmates. After seeing West Side Story, they became fascinated with switchblades." When his father found the switchblades, that was when he decided Trump would be sent to the New York Military Academy, Brant said in Blair's book. (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Barry) Trump and Peter Brant would take the subway (Trump mentioned taking the F train near his home in a "New York Times" interview) into Manhattan without their parents knowing, Blair said. They would go to a magic store on West 49th Street and Broadway, she says in her book. "There they bought stink bombs and smoke bombs and plastic vomit," she wrote. "Another favorite was hot peppered gum, which they gave to unsuspecting schoolmates. After seeing West Side Story, they became fascinated with switchblades." When his father found the switchblades, that was when he decided Trump would be sent to the New York Military Academy, Brant said in Blair's book. (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Barry) (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Barry)

Fordham University, father's Brooklyn office After Trump graduated from the military school, he moved back to Queens and commuted to Fordham University. His commute wasn't bad, though, since he drove a sports car, Blair said. He stayed at Fordham for two years before transferring to the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania. The photo above of Trump and his father shows them at his graduation from Wharton in 1964. During his college years, the president-elect worked at his father's office in Brooklyn when he wasn't at school, and when he graduated, he returned to work with his father. They worked out of Fred Trump's office in his Beach Haven development near Coney Island. "Inside a nondescript, three-story brick building on Avenue Z, the headquarters of the Trump family empire still looked like the dentist's office it had once been, with a linoleum floor, shag carpet, and chest-high partitions between cubicles," Blair wrote in "The Trumps." (Credit: realdonaldtrump via Instagram) After Trump graduated from the military school, he moved back to Queens and commuted to Fordham University. His commute wasn't bad, though, since he drove a sports car, Blair said. He stayed at Fordham for two years before transferring to the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania. The photo above of Trump and his father shows them at his graduation from Wharton in 1964. During his college years, the president-elect worked at his father's office in Brooklyn when he wasn't at school, and when he graduated, he returned to work with his father. They worked out of Fred Trump's office in his Beach Haven development near Coney Island. "Inside a nondescript, three-story brick building on Avenue Z, the headquarters of the Trump family empire still looked like the dentist's office it had once been, with a linoleum floor, shag carpet, and chest-high partitions between cubicles," Blair wrote in "The Trumps." (Credit: realdonaldtrump via Instagram) (Credit: realdonaldtrump via Instagram)

Upper East Side and beyond Trump's aspirations were always to be in Manhattan. "He was mainly interested in gaining a toehold in the place that had dominated his imagination ever since he knew what waited on the western end of the Queensboro Bridge," D'Antonio wrote. His first Manhattan apartment was on the Upper East Side, on 75th Street, between Lexington and Third avenues. "Settling into a small, dark studio on the seventeenth floor of a twenty-one-floor building, he blithely referred to his new living quarters as a penthouse and began carving out a new life as a debonair bachelor," Blair wrote. Eventually he would end up in the actual penthouse of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue (pictured above) before setting his sights on the White House. Trump Tower New York has served as headquarters for both his presidential campaign and transition team. Since winning the election, Trump Tower has been the site of numerous political protests, and security in and around the building has been stepped up. Trump also recently revealed that his wife Melania and youngest son Barron will remain in Trump Tower after his Jan. 20 inauguration so that Barron can finish school in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Trump's aspirations were always to be in Manhattan. "He was mainly interested in gaining a toehold in the place that had dominated his imagination ever since he knew what waited on the western end of the Queensboro Bridge," D'Antonio wrote. His first Manhattan apartment was on the Upper East Side, on 75th Street, between Lexington and Third avenues. "Settling into a small, dark studio on the seventeenth floor of a twenty-one-floor building, he blithely referred to his new living quarters as a penthouse and began carving out a new life as a debonair bachelor," Blair wrote. Eventually he would end up in the actual penthouse of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue (pictured above) before setting his sights on the White House. Trump Tower New York has served as headquarters for both his presidential campaign and transition team. Since winning the election, Trump Tower has been the site of numerous political protests, and security in and around the building has been stepped up. Trump also recently revealed that his wife Melania and youngest son Barron will remain in Trump Tower after his Jan. 20 inauguration so that Barron can finish school in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

NYC real estate portfolio Trump has since grown a global real estate portfolio, which includes multiple properties in the city. The president-elect owns several residential towers, including Trump SoHo and Trump Park Avenue, as well as commercial buildings like 1290 Avenue of the Americas and even a skating rink (Wollman Rink in Central Park; pictured). (Credit: Aaron Zebrook) Trump has since grown a global real estate portfolio, which includes multiple properties in the city. The president-elect owns several residential towers, including Trump SoHo and Trump Park Avenue, as well as commercial buildings like 1290 Avenue of the Americas and even a skating rink (Wollman Rink in Central Park; pictured). (Credit: Aaron Zebrook)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE